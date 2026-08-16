“President Marcos calls for calm and for the application of humane principles that respect the rights of all BARMM people. The President has ordered all relevant government agencies to further strengthen security in the Bangsamoro community and to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and hold accountable those behind this attack,” said Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro in a statement.

“The President condemns the violence committed against BARMM Interim Chief Minister Macacua and his colleagues but assures that this will not weaken the government's desire for the BARMM communities to have a smooth transition or change towards democratic governance,” Castro added.

In a report by the government-run Philippine News Agency, it quoted Macacua as saying that the attempt on his life will not stop him from pursuing peace in the region.

“This incident will not derail our commitment to democratic progress," Macacua said in a statement.

"It does not weaken our resolve to hold the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections; if anything, it strengthens our determination to ensure that the voice of the people, rather than the force of arms, dictates the future of our region," he added.