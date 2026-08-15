

He added, “Whether this is election-related or not, the maintenance of peace and order in the area is of utmost importance. No stone should be left untouched just to ensure that the trust and confidence of the people will remain. However, respect for constitutional rights is paramount to ensure the rule of law.”



Report showed that gunmen on Saturday fired at the convoy of Macacua, who was heading to Cotabato City from Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte, where he attended an event of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).



The aide of Macacua said the chief minister is safe and unharmed. A report showed the ambush occurred at around 4:45 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Amid the assault, the convoy continued until it reached the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City, Macacua’s aide said.



The armored vehicle of Macacua was hit by several bullets, including one on the driver’s side, while the two other armored vehicles in the convoy were also hit.



Police said that hours earlier, the guests who attended the BFP general assembly in Barangay Gambar, Kabuntalan had to wait for several hours while bomb experts were checking on suspected improvised bombs along the roadside in Barangay Payan.



At the BFP event, Macacua officially joined the party and was elected chairman and president. A statement has yet to be issued by Macacua on the incident.