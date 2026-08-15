Teodoro was referring to the arrest of a number of Chinese nationals at a steel manufacturing facility in Barangay Ilang, Bunawan, Davao City, which was raided by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) regarding hazardous materials, illegal foreign labor, and substandard production. Authorities said the operation, conducted with other agencies, reportedly uncovered radioactive isotopes in steel products and materials. The investigation into Davao Mighty Steel Corporation and other facilities followed similar parameters.

Guo, on the other end, said "that it was exactly this defense secretary who personally led the armed forces to seize and detain Chinese nationals lawfully working in the Philippines." China rejected on Friday an accusation by Teodoro that China had used action against Filipinos to pressure the Philippines over its law enforcement operations against Chinese nationals, saying that foreign nationals in China should abide by Chinese laws and regulations.

"The second question is: did embassy officials actively intervene in local law enforcement processes and threaten retaliation against Filipinos? The answer, as revealed in a Senate hearing, is yes," Teodoro explained.

"The latest Chinese Foreign Ministry statement against me is a classic squid tactic—disinformation through avoidance," the Defense Secretary added.

According to Teodoro, "the Filipino people will not fall for this. Threatening that they will 'bear the brunt' is an indiscriminate threat to retaliate against all Filipinos, which is, plain and simple, extortion and blackmail beyond doubt! Di tayo pasisiil!"