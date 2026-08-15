He attributed the positive performance to strategic initiatives that balanced growth with stakeholder support.

"We successfully navigated a complex global environment while implementing discount measures totaling approximately P81 million. These were aligned with Executive Order No. 110 of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., aimed at mitigating disruptions caused by the fuel supply crisis linked to the Middle East conflict," Yambao explained.

He said that the Seaport Department continued to be the primary revenue driver, contributing 78% of the consolidated gross income with P683 million—marking a 10% increase year-on-year.

This growth was largely fueled by an 18% rise in non-containerized cargo, particularly bulk and break-bulk shipments, which surged 24%.

He furthered that the Subic Bay International Airport accounted for 14% of the revenue, registering a slight 3% decrease due to lower leasing activities and reduced military logistics operations.

Meanwhile, the Trade Facilitation and Compliance Department recorded an impressive 17% revenue increase, boosted by the newly implemented Registration Certificate (RC) Policy which introduced additional fees on trucks, heavy equipment, and regulated goods.

The notable increase in non-containerized cargo was further supported by an 88% surge in rice imports. This import growth was driven by proactive government measures to secure rice stocks ahead of the anticipated El Niño weather phenomenon.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) emphasized the critical importance of maintaining sufficient rice inventories in response to potential climate-related production impacts.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño highlighted the Agency’s resilience and adaptability amid a challenging environment.

"Our first-half results underscore the strength and flexibility of the Port Operations Group. We remain committed to not only sustaining growth but also delivering impactful measures to mitigate external disruptions, in line with the President’s directives," Aliño said.

The SBMA continues to strengthen its role as a key logistics and supply chain hub, supporting the nation’s economic stability and growth despite global uncertainties.