The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Saturday that it has facilitated the voluntary surrender of two Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members in separate operations in Bukidnon on 14 August, as part of government efforts to encourage individuals to abandon armed activities and return peacefully to their communities.
In Don Carlos, Bukidnon, alias “Dodong,” 42, a male farmer and resident of the province, surrendered to personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and Kibawe Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from intelligence and maneuver units. He was identified as a former member of the dismantled Guerrilla Front 53 (GF53) of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) and was listed under the Non-Periodic Status Report (NPSR).
In a separate operation in Malaybalay City, alias “Rapid,” 53, a married male resident of Bukidnon, also surrendered during Minor Internal Security Operation Oplan “ARIS” in Barangay Zamboanguita. He was a former member of the Special Regional Strike and Development Group (SRSDG) under Sub-Regional Committee 2 (SRC2) of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC).
Both individuals are now under government custody for appropriate processing and reintegration interventions. Their decision to lay down their arms underscores the government’s efforts to provide former armed group members a lawful pathway toward peaceful reintegration and a return to productive community life.
PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the accomplishment supports the PNP Focused Agenda—a framework for police transformation, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations—through focused efforts that facilitate the peaceful reintegration of former CTG members.
“Choosing peace is a decisive step toward rebuilding lives and restoring families and communities affected by armed conflict. The PNP will remain firm in supporting lawful efforts that help individuals make that transition,” Nartatez said.
“May pagkakataon silang magsimula muli at mamuhay nang payapa kasama ang kanilang pamilya. Hinihikayat natin ang iba pang nais talikuran ang armadong pakikibaka na piliin ang pagbabalik sa komunidad,” he added.