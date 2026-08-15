The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Saturday that it has facilitated the voluntary surrender of two Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members in separate operations in Bukidnon on 14 August, as part of government efforts to encourage individuals to abandon armed activities and return peacefully to their communities.

In Don Carlos, Bukidnon, alias “Dodong,” 42, a male farmer and resident of the province, surrendered to personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and Kibawe Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from intelligence and maneuver units. He was identified as a former member of the dismantled Guerrilla Front 53 (GF53) of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) and was listed under the Non-Periodic Status Report (NPSR).