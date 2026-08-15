A report that reached PMGen Robert AA Morico II, the Director of the CIDG, stated that the 47 year old arrested suspect, and a resident of Bas Nonok, Lugus, Sulu, was caught while in possession and control; and selling and trading alleged smuggled cigarettes. The seized tobacco products also don’t bear the required Graphic Health Warnings, and BIR tax stamps.

The CIDG Director emphasized that pursuant to Republic Act No. 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act), the State promotes the productivity of the agriculture sector, protect farmers and fisherfolk from unscrupulous traders and importers, and ensure reasonable and affordable prices of agricultural and fishery products for consumers. He stresses that the State eliminates hoarding, profiteering, and cartel that unduly restrain supply and manipulate prices— for these illegal acts deprive the State of much needed taxes and revenues for economic development.

Meanwhile, the absence of Graphic Health Warnings on cigarette packages strips away the most effective psychological and visual barrier against smoking.

The State recognizes that based on empirical data, text warnings have been shown to be insufficient in conveying the dangers of tobacco products while Graphic Health Warnings have been shown to be more effective in conveying the truth about the dangers of exposure and consumption of tobacco smoke.

The CIDG leadership commends PCol Rafael D Lero, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9 for successfully busting the alleged smuggled cigarettes, and arresting the suspect. This operation underscores the CIDG’s unyielding stance against smuggling and illegal trading and activities in Zamboanga peninsula.

The CIDG assures the public of its relentless enforcement of the law, fully supporting the government’s intensified fight against cigarette smuggling and agricultural economic sabotage across the country.