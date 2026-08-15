Through lectures, discussions, and collaborative learning sessions, participants exchanged insights and best practices aimed at improving the implementation and dissemination of IHL across their respective agencies. The training also served as a venue to reinforce the role of government institutions in ensuring that IHL principles are integrated into policies, programs, and operations.

The DND emphasized that strengthening the capacities of government stakeholders remains vital in fostering a culture of respect for human dignity and the rule of law, particularly in situations affected by armed conflict and other security challenges. As Co-Chairperson of the IAC-IHL, the DND reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with member agencies and partners to promote greater awareness and understanding of IHL, consistent with the collective goal of protecting human life and dignity during armed conflict.

The Joint IHL Capacity-Building Training, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), forms part of the activities for this year’s IHL Month, highlighting the government’s continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation and solidarity in advancing the principles and objectives of International Humanitarian Law.