The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Bangsamoro government are working on measures to expand power access, develop indigenous energy resources and gradually transfer energy functions to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

DOE Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo said the department is coordinating with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE) through the Intergovernmental Energy Board to establish the policies and institutions needed to support the region’s energy development.

“Our direction is clear: BARMM must not be left behind in the country’s energy development. We are working with MENRE to develop new energy resources and build the institutions and systems that can translate these resources into reliable, cleaner and accessible energy for Bangsamoro communities,” Bacordo said.

The DOE and MENRE are expediting a joint circular covering the co-management of newly awarded Petroleum Service Contracts 80 and 81 in the Sulu Sea, giving BARMM a greater role in developing petroleum resources within its jurisdiction.

The two sides are also working on a regulatory framework for the exploration and development of native hydrogen, potentially adding another source to the region’s indigenous energy portfolio.

Renewable energy development is likewise being advanced through data-sharing arrangements, joint guidelines for projects involving overlapping national and BARMM jurisdictions, and technical assistance for hydropower, wind and biomass projects.

The initiatives are aligned with the national goal of raising renewable energy’s share of the power generation mix to 50 percent by 2040 while creating clearer rules for investors in BARMM.

The DOE is also pursuing the phased devolution of energy and electrification functions to MENRE and working on the proposed BARMM Energy Code, which is expected to provide the region with a long-term policy and regulatory framework.

A consolidated total electrification roadmap is also being developed to identify remaining power access gaps, particularly in geographically isolated and off-grid communities such as the Turtle Islands.

The DOE and MENRE are expected to work with the BARMM Parliament on a proposed Universal BARMM Electrification Act to provide a stronger legal basis for expanding electricity access.

“Total electrification must mean reaching communities where providing electricity is most difficult. Our objective is both improving electrification figures and making sure that geography does not hinder Bangsamoro family to electricity access,” Bacordo said.