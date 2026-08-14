The accused was placed under the custody of the Santo Tomas MPS for documentation after being turned over by BCPO Station 8.

In Luna, La Union, personnel of the Tagudin MPS, as lead unit, and the Luna MPS arrested a 37-year-old married construction worker and resident of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur.

Police said the man was arrested by virtue of a warrant for theft under Criminal Case No. 4215, with bail set at P6,000.

He is currently under the custody of the Tagudin MPS.

In Baguio City, Benguet, personnel of the Naguilian MPS, LUPIU and BCPO Station 10 arrested a 28-year-old single construction worker and resident of the city.

The accused was wanted for robbery in an inhabited house or public building or edifice devoted to worship under Article 299 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed under Criminal Case No. 6891-BG. Bail was set at P200,000.

The accused was brought under the custody of the Naguilian MPS.

Meanwhile, in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, personnel of the Bantay MPS, as lead unit, together with the RA 1st District Police Intelligence Unit, arrested two individuals—a 43-year-old married unemployed woman and a 23-year-old single unemployed man, both residents of Bantay.

The two were arrested by virtue of warrants for alleged falsification by a private individual and use of falsified documents under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed under Criminal Case No. 15759.

Police said bail was recommended at P36,000 for each accused. Both were placed under the custody of the Bantay MPS.

In Tagudin, Ilocos Sur, personnel of the Tagudin MPS also arrested a 40-year-old single farmer and resident of the municipality.

Authorities said the man was arrested by virtue of a warrant for attempted homicide under Article 249 in relation to Article 6 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed under Criminal Case No. 4214.

The court set bail at P36,000.

The accused was placed under the custody of the Tagudin MPS for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.