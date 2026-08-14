“The DOJ would likewise ensure that Quiboloy would not be subjected to capital punishment if convicted in the United States,” Chan said.

Quiboloy’s extradition is being sought by US authorities over charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

The religious leader is also facing criminal cases in Philippine courts, including nonbailable qualified human trafficking charges before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

He is also facing child abuse and sexual abuse cases originally filed before the Davao City Regional Trial Court and now being heard by a court in Quezon City.

On the other hand, the DOJ is confident it can obtain a favorable court ruling on its petition to extradite Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Quiboloy to the United States, as long as the request meets all requirements under the Philippine-US Extradition Treaty.

Chan said the DOJ is preparing to ensure that the extradition request and its supporting documents comply with the treaty before the petition is filed in court.

He said that as long as the requirements under the RP-US Extradition Treaty are met through the documents they will be filing, they are confident that extradition will be granted.

He said the DOJ must comply with Article 7 of the treaty, which lays down the documents and information that must accompany an extradition request.

These include proof of the identity of the person sought, the facts and circumstances of the case, and the provisions of law describing the elements of the offenses for which extradition is being requested.

The DOJ must also establish the penalties for the offenses and provide information on the prescription of the prosecution or execution of the punishment.

Chan stressed that the court, rather than the DOJ, would ultimately determine whether the extradition request should be granted.

“The court where the petition will be filed will have to determine whether the petition we submitted and the supporting documents are compliant with the extradition treaty,” he said.

He added that if found to be compliant and all the other elements are established, they do not see any reason for extradition not to be granted.

Quiboloy has consistently denied the accusations and maintained that the cases against him are politically and religiously motivated.

Chan also said that any ruling by a lower court on the extradition of Quiboloy to the US may still be appealed.

He said this as he disputed the notion that a trial court ruling on the extradition case would be immediately final and executory.

“Hindi siya final. It can still be appealed. The decision of the trial court in extradition can still be appealed,” Chan said.

He said the case may proceed through the regular appeal process before the ruling becomes final and executory.

“So it can go through the regular appeal process before it becomes final and executory,” he said.

The country could suffer damage to its credibility as a treaty partner if it fails to extradite Quiboloy to the United States.

Chan said the government must show that it is serious about honoring its obligations under the Philippine-US Extradition Treaty.

“The extradition treaty is a formal agreement between the Philippines and the United States,” Chan said.

“It will not look good on us if we do not follow the terms and provisions of the extradition treaty,” he added.

Chan stressed that the treaty does not automatically mean Quiboloy will be extradited to the US.