“It means so, so much to me,” Swiatek said after the win. “All these past months were not easy. I'm really happy that I kept focusing on growing, changing my game a little bit, improving despite all the opinions that many people have about me every day on the internet.”

Swiatek entered the tournament without reaching a final this year, while her Wimbledon title defense ended in the third round.

Rybakina, the world No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion, appeared fatigued after finishing her semifinal against Coco Gauff at around 1 a.m.

She struggled immediately, double-faulting twice to hand Swiatek an early break.

Swiatek broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the opening set in just over 20 minutes.

The Pole continued to dictate play in the second set, breaking for a 3-2 advantage before sealing the championship with another break, finishing the match with a backhand winner on her second match point.