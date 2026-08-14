Former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek captured her first title of the 2026 season Thursday, dominating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 to win the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto.
The six-time Grand Slam champion controlled the match from start to finish, claiming her first Canadian title and her 12th WTA 1000 trophy.
The victory also lifts the 25-year-old Swiatek from eighth back into the world’s top five ahead of the US Open.
“It means so, so much to me,” Swiatek said after the win. “All these past months were not easy. I'm really happy that I kept focusing on growing, changing my game a little bit, improving despite all the opinions that many people have about me every day on the internet.”
Swiatek entered the tournament without reaching a final this year, while her Wimbledon title defense ended in the third round.
Rybakina, the world No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion, appeared fatigued after finishing her semifinal against Coco Gauff at around 1 a.m.
She struggled immediately, double-faulting twice to hand Swiatek an early break.
Swiatek broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the opening set in just over 20 minutes.
The Pole continued to dictate play in the second set, breaking for a 3-2 advantage before sealing the championship with another break, finishing the match with a backhand winner on her second match point.