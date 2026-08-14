Two men were arrested in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, on 13 August 2026, for an alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1612, or the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979, after police recovered an air-conditioning unit reportedly stolen from a local resident.

The suspects were identified as a 25-year-old single mechanic and a 31-year-old single tricycle driver, both residents of Dagupan City.

Police said the case stemmed from a report made at around 9 p.m. by a 32-year-old married air-conditioning technician who told authorities that he had purchased a Midea split-type air-conditioning unit for P500 from the two suspects.