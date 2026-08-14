Two men were arrested in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, on 13 August 2026, for an alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1612, or the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979, after police recovered an air-conditioning unit reportedly stolen from a local resident.
The suspects were identified as a 25-year-old single mechanic and a 31-year-old single tricycle driver, both residents of Dagupan City.
Police said the case stemmed from a report made at around 9 p.m. by a 32-year-old married air-conditioning technician who told authorities that he had purchased a Midea split-type air-conditioning unit for P500 from the two suspects.
The unit was allegedly among the properties stolen from the residence of a 35-year-old married music instructor and Dagupan City resident at around 7 p.m. on July 30.
According to police, the complainant later identified the recovered air-conditioning unit as her property.
Upon receiving information regarding the alleged possession and sale of the suspected stolen property, police personnel proceeded to the location and conducted verification.
Authorities said the two suspects allegedly failed to present sufficient proof of ownership, a legitimate source or lawful acquisition of the item during the verification.
Police subsequently arrested the two men and took the recovered air-conditioning unit into custody for proper inventory and documentation.
The suspects and the recovered property remain under police custody as authorities continue their investigation and verification of the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and subsequent sale of the item.