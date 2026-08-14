Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan Savet said combating electricity and equipment theft forms part of the company's efforts to reduce non-technical system losses and protect the reliability of its distribution network.

The two sides are also exploring technical training for PNP electrical engineers and electricians to strengthen their ability to handle cases involving electrical facilities.

The PNP, meanwhile, thanked Meralco for its technical assistance in maintaining power distribution facilities serving police camps.

Meralco said it continues to coordinate with law enforcement agencies to protect electricity infrastructure and maintain reliable power service.