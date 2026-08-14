M/V YIN NIAN, a 13-year-old bulk carrier, was docked at the Verum Terra anchorage while completing its ore-loading operations before sailing to Changjiangkou, a major maritime gateway to the East China Sea near Shanghai.

Verum Terra Geoscience Inc. is one of four active mining companies on Homonhon Island and holds a 500-hectare mineral claim for nickel and iron extraction.

Following the report, PCG personnel proceeded to the vessel to verify the crew member’s condition and coordinate with the ship’s master.

The master informed the PCG that the injured crew member would remain aboard, where the vessel’s medical personnel would attend to and monitor his condition.

The PCG said the vessel is scheduled to depart for China after completing its loading operations.

The PCG’s Southeastern Samar station will continue coordinating with the vessel’s master and ship agent and monitor the situation until the vessel safely leaves its area of responsibility.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness to respond to maritime incidents and providing assistance when needed.

“Our personnel immediately proceeded to the vessel to verify the situation and coordinate directly with its master. They remained on standby should Coast Guard assistance become necessary, as part of our responsibility to ensure the safety of all mariners navigating within our waters,” Gavan said.