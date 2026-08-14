Its pilot phase will bring training caravans to Davao City, Cebu City, San Fernando and Puerto Princesa through the end of 2026.

Participating MSMEs will receive training on building an online presence, digital marketing and using artificial intelligence tools to improve operations. Sessions may also cover e-commerce, financial management, responsible technology adoption and export readiness.

“Our vision is to build an even more expansive digital road network that reaches more MSMEs across cities and communities nationwide,” Grab Philippines Chief Corporate Officer Sherielysse Bonifacio said.

Grab and ITC will also monitor participating merchants to determine whether the training leads to changes in technology adoption, business practices and performance.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional. It's how small businesses expand into new markets, create livelihoods, and build resilience against shocks, from typhoons to market swings,” ITC Country Program Manager Camille Roy said.

Roy said the partnership would combine Grab's platform and tools with ITC's community-based digital training to reach entrepreneurs where they already operate.

Digital PINAS is funded by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Fund, with contributions from the European Union, and implemented by ITC, the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Development Programme alongside Philippine government agencies.