Seasoned Filipino designer Avel Bacudio puts the spotlight on the weaving heritage of Buhi, Camarines Sur with a striking creation that transforms traditional handloom fabric into a fresh contemporary silhouette.
Presented on a dress form, the piece plays with two vivid shades of pink. Its structured upper half features a wide, gently curved off-shoulder neckline, while sculpted, wing-like points rise dramatically from the shoulders. The clean, elongated bodice allows the texture and fine linear pattern of the woven material to remain visible, giving the design a refined architectural quality.
The lower portion introduces a contrasting texture through densely gathered fabric, creating vertical ripples that add movement and volume to the skirt. The transition from the restrained bodice to the richly pleated bottom gives the creation a distinctive balance between structure and softness.
On Facebook, Bacudio introduced the textile through “Buhi Inabëg,” highlighting the generations-old handloom tradition of Buhi. He explained that the local fabric, historically known as hinabol and more recently called inabëg, traces its roots to abaca before local weaving adapted to the use of upcycled factory threads beginning in the 1970s.
Through the vibrant creation, Bacudio gives an enduring Bicolano craft a place in modern fashion—allowing the story of Buhi’s looms to live on through color, texture and contemporary design.