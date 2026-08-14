The lower portion introduces a contrasting texture through densely gathered fabric, creating vertical ripples that add movement and volume to the skirt. The transition from the restrained bodice to the richly pleated bottom gives the creation a distinctive balance between structure and softness.

On Facebook, Bacudio introduced the textile through “Buhi Inabëg,” highlighting the generations-old handloom tradition of Buhi. He explained that the local fabric, historically known as hinabol and more recently called inabëg, traces its roots to abaca before local weaving adapted to the use of upcycled factory threads beginning in the 1970s.

Through the vibrant creation, Bacudio gives an enduring Bicolano craft a place in modern fashion—allowing the story of Buhi’s looms to live on through color, texture and contemporary design.