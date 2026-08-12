More than 150 responders pooled their skills, time and resources to navigate the treacherous debris and carry out search and recovery operations.

The effort involved personnel from the Baguio City Police Office, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Bureau of Fire Protection and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with other local government units, non-government organizations and volunteers.

Mitchell also recognized those working behind the scenes, including people who prepared and distributed food and water to responders throughout the operation.

While Zuma may have become the most recognizable face of the rescue effort, Mitchell stressed that everyone at the site played a critical role.

He particularly asked the public to pray for the emotional well-being of responders who personally recovered victims from the landslide, acknowledging the psychological toll of carrying out such a difficult task.

Mitchell, a pastor originally from Michigan in the United States, has previously joined disaster response efforts in Baguio City and Benguet.

In 2018, he traveled to Kabayan, Benguet, bringing his own equipment after Typhoon Ompong, internationally known as Mangkhut, triggered severe landslides and road closures that isolated several communities.

The typhoon left remote barangays, including Anchokey, Eddet, Lusod and Tawangan, isolated while damaging structures and disrupting electricity in the municipality.

Mitchell said he and Zuma salute every person who stepped up to help during the latest tragedy.