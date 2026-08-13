Three individuals were arrested, including alias “George,” 46, the alleged drug den maintainer who authorities said was included in the list of targeted drug personalities in Eastern Visayas.

Also arrested were alias “Nora,” 43, described as an all-around worker at the drug den, and alias “Jun,” 38, an alleged visitor.

Authorities confiscated approximately 8.99 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated standard value of P54,900.

The seized drugs included a sachet containing approximately 0.99 gram of suspected shabu allegedly used in the transaction and six additional sachets containing about eight grams.

Operatives also recovered a Norinco .45-caliber firearm, a magazine and four rounds of live ammunition.

Other items seized included the P500 buy-bust money, a digital weighing scale, aluminum foil, plastic sachets, lighters, scissors, improvised drug paraphernalia and cash.

The firearm and ammunition were turned over for proper documentation and disposition.

Authorities are preparing charges against the suspects for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, depending on their alleged participation. Additional charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will also be filed.

PDEA Eastern Visayas said the seized drug evidence will undergo laboratory examination and proper inventory, documentation and disposition.