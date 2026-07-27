“They discovered I had a very rare type of lymphoma and even mentioned it was so rare they had no statistics of survival, but that they were still hopeful, and my six-month treatment started.”

Despite the uncertainty, Bariou underwent an aggressive treatment plan that included chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Just two months into treatment, he received life-changing news.

“After only two months of intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy, I was in full remission.”

Looking back, Bariou said the experience reshaped his perspective without changing his dreams. Instead, it strengthened his determination to pursue them with greater purpose.

“Something I learned from this, going through all the terrible side effects of the chemo, is that despite everything, my life goals did not change at all.”

He added that surviving cancer inspired him to move forward with renewed resolve.

“I wanted to get back on my feet as fast as possible and continue everything I started, but with more intention and even more motivation.”

By sharing his story, Bariou offers a message of resilience and hope, proving that even the most daunting diagnosis can become a source of strength and a renewed appreciation for life.