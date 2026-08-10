“Mahirap pong mawalan ng anak; walang salita ang sapat upang maibsan ang sakit na dinaranas ng kanilang mga pamilya,” Go said.

“Kaya nakikiisa po tayo sa kanilang pagluluksa at taimtim na ipinapanalangin na sana magkaroon po sila ng lakas at pag-asa sa gitna ng trahedyang ito,” he added.

Go also extended his sympathies to those injured in the shooting and to teachers, school personnel, students and the Tacloban community.

“These young students had their whole lives ahead of them. They dreamed of finishing their studies, pursuing their professions, helping their families, and building a better future,” he said.

“Ngunit sa isang iglap, ang mga pangarap na iyon ay naputol. They were taken from us far too soon,” he added.

Go also paid tribute to Fabian, who he said attempted to protect his classmates during the shooting.

“Sa kabila ng panganib, pinili niyang protektahan ang kanyang mga kaklase, kahit ang naging kapalit nito ay sarili niyang buhay,” Go said.

“Isa siyang patunay na kahit isang bata ay maaaring maging bayani.”

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth and vice chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, said the shooting should be addressed not only as a peace and order issue but also as a youth welfare, public health and education concern.

“This heartbreaking incident should prompt a serious review of our school safety measures, emergency preparedness protocols, guidance and counseling services, and mental health programs to ensure that our schools remain safe spaces where our children can learn without fear,” he said.

The senator also called for a review of laws and policies governing children at risk and children in conflict with the law, including Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended by RA 10630.

Go said any review should be evidence-based and balanced between protecting victims, ensuring accountability and rehabilitating young offenders.

“Dapat nating protektahan ang mga biktima, panagutin ang may sala ayon sa batas, at tulungan din ang mga kabataang nalilihis po ng landas,” he said.

Go cited other incidents of school violence in Davao, Cavite, Davao de Oro and other areas, including the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old Grade 9 student by a 14-year-old classmate at Las Piñas National High School.

He said the government should study whether a more visible police or law enforcement presence is needed around schools, provided that such measures are preventive, coordinated with school authorities and do not disrupt classes.

“Hindi po ito dapat magdulot ng takot o makasagabal sa pag-aaral,” Go said.

He stressed, however, that tighter security alone would not address the underlying causes of violence involving young people.

“Hindi lang ito usapin ng seguridad. Kailangan din nating tingnan ang kalagayan ng ating mga kabataan—kung may problema sa bahay, sa paaralan, sa komunidad, at sa kanilang mental health,” he said.

“Dapat itong maagapan kaagad. Mas mabuti ang prevention kaysa hintayin pa natin may masaktan. Mental health issue is real,” he added.

Go cited RA 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which seeks to institutionalize mental health services in basic education institutions and provide school counselors and counselor associates in public schools.

“Kulang nga po ang ating mga school counselors sa ngayon,” Go said, expressing support for the planned hiring and deployment of the first 10,000 school counselor associates.

He said schools need accessible personnel and programs capable of identifying behavioral, emotional, family and mental health concerns before they escalate into violence or self-harm.

“May this tragedy serve not only as a reminder of precious lives we have lost, but also as a call to strengthen our resolve to ensure that no family, no school, and no community will have to endure such pain again,” Go said.