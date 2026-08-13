A total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes will be up for grabs in the third leg of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s P1K-for-P2M Nationwide Linked Bingo Games on 13 September.

The event will feature 10 games, with P100,000 prizes for each of the first nine games and a guaranteed P2-million “must-go” jackpot for the finale.