A total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes will be up for grabs in the third leg of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s P1K-for-P2M Nationwide Linked Bingo Games on 13 September.
The event will feature 10 games, with P100,000 prizes for each of the first nine games and a guaranteed P2-million “must-go” jackpot for the finale.
Tickets cost P1,000 and include four bingo cards per game, valid for all 10 games.
Casino Filipino Angeles will serve as the main venue, with simultaneous games at Casino Filipino branches in Bacolod, Cebu, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Olongapo and Tagaytay.
Bingo Bee Malabon, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Okada Manila and Winford Resort and Casino Manila will also participate as bingo beneficiary venues.
PAGCOR said the nationwide event is part of its efforts to provide responsibly managed gaming activities while connecting bingo players across multiple venues.