Jake Cuenca opens up on romance with Rabiya Mateo: 'I’m really proud to say it'

“Kami na. I’m really, really proud to say it. She’s an amazing woman, incredible woman and very intelligent,” Cuenca said.

The actor also revealed how their love story began, admitting that he first reached out to Mateo through social media after admiring her from afar.

“She’s always definitely been a crush of mine and once I was able to finish my responsibilities, I had to shoot my shot and I messaged her on social media,” he shared.

Cuenca recalled that their connection started with a few likes and follows before eventually turning into meaningful conversations.

“I liked a few of her photos first, then finollow ko siya, then she followed me back and then our conversation started from there,” he said.

Beyond Mateo’s beauty and accomplishments, Cuenca said what truly impresses him is her commitment to pursuing a medical career despite her success in pageantry and entertainment.

“She’s the person who’s willing to walk away from it and go to med school and I find that very remarkable. She just made it to UST med school, arguably the best med school in our country. For me, I’m very proud of her,” he said.

The actor added that he finds Mateo’s dedication refreshing in an industry where many are constantly searching for shortcuts.

“I find it very admirable na ide-dedicate niya ang sarili niya dito. This is going to be a long road in med school and I really find it admirable na gagawin niya ito,” Cuenca said.

Their relationship reached a milestone during a recent trip to Hong Kong, where Cuenca officially asked Mateo to be his girlfriend after three months of dating.

“We’re dating for three months and finally I asked her to be my girlfriend officially,” he revealed.

Describing their relationship as “very happy,” Cuenca also hinted that he can see a future with the beauty queen.

“I can see that. I don’t want to spoil it, ayaw kong magsalita nang ganoon but definitely with her I can really see it,” he said when asked about the possibility of marriage.

The confirmation puts an end to months of speculation after the two were spotted together on several occasions earlier this year. Now that their romance is official, Cuenca appears more than happy to share his admiration for Mateo and the journey they are building together.