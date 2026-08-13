Search teams have systematically combed nearby terrain, trails and surrounding barangays since Oria was reported missing.

Authorities said the teenager was last seen at around 7 p.m. on 8 August. Her disappearance was reported the following day.

‘Umilleng tako is sin-agew’

After four days of continuous physical searches, community leaders and Oria’s family agreed to scale back operations on Thursday, 13 August, to give exhausted responders and volunteers time to recover.

“Umilleng tako is sin-agew,” or “Let us rest for a day,” organizers said.

Selected female family and community members will continue search activities during the day.

The Search Sofia Operation Center at the Dagdag Base remains fully operational and on standby to receive reports, coordinate resources and prepare for the immediate resumption of full-scale operations.

Disaster personnel, emergency responders and community members also remain connected to the incident command post.

Police and provincial authorities continue to appeal for information that could help locate Oria. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Search Sofia Operation Center.