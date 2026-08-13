SAGADA, Mountain Province — Search operations for missing 17-year-old Sofia Isabela Magalgalit Oria have been temporarily scaled back to allow responders to rest after four consecutive days of intensive ground searches in Barangay Demang and surrounding areas in Sagada.
Local operational updates said around 29 teams have participated in the search, including personnel from the Mountain Province provincial government, Mountain Province Police Provincial Office, Sagada Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, partner agencies and community volunteers.
Search teams have systematically combed nearby terrain, trails and surrounding barangays since Oria was reported missing.
Authorities said the teenager was last seen at around 7 p.m. on 8 August. Her disappearance was reported the following day.
After four days of continuous physical searches, community leaders and Oria’s family agreed to scale back operations on Thursday, 13 August, to give exhausted responders and volunteers time to recover.
“Umilleng tako is sin-agew,” or “Let us rest for a day,” organizers said.
Selected female family and community members will continue search activities during the day.
The Search Sofia Operation Center at the Dagdag Base remains fully operational and on standby to receive reports, coordinate resources and prepare for the immediate resumption of full-scale operations.
Disaster personnel, emergency responders and community members also remain connected to the incident command post.
Police and provincial authorities continue to appeal for information that could help locate Oria. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Search Sofia Operation Center.