In his birthday message, Ron looked back on a difficult year filled with pain and disappointment, admitting there were experiences that nearly brought him to his breaking point. Despite everything, he said he continues to move forward with gratitude and renewed strength.

Actor Ron Angeles welcomed another year of his life with a deeply personal reflection on the struggles he endured and the people who remained by his side.

“This past year tested me in ways I never imagined. I’ve been through pain, disappointments, and moments that almost broke me. But here I am still standing, still fighting, and still choosing to be grateful,” he wrote.

Ron also expressed his appreciation to his family, loved ones, friends and supporters who continued to believe in him during challenging times.

As he begins another chapter, the actor said he is choosing to leave the past behind and face what comes next with stronger faith and hope.

“I survived the hard days. Now, I’m ready for the good ones,” Ron declared.

He ended his birthday reflection with a powerful affirmation: “Ron Angeles is still here. Still existing. Still standing.”