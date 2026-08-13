“Red tape has no place in the DILG. We, therefore, want these signage seen by everyone as part of our commitment to efficient public services,” the DILG said.

Following ARTA’s latest directives on the Campaign Against Fixers and Client Satisfaction Measurement, DILG offices were also instructed to intensify public awareness of anti-red tape policies and measures against fixers.

Updated anti-fixing information, education and communication materials, as well as the harmonized Client Satisfaction Measurement survey, will also be displayed to encourage the public to provide direct feedback on government services.

“As the government heightens awareness of safeguards against corruption, we also encourage the public to report incidents of illegal transactions to combat fixing through ARTA’s channels,” the department said.

The DILG said it recorded a 99.50 percent client satisfaction score in its 2025 CSM Report, which it attributed to the implementation of streamlined services for internal and external clients.

Compliance with the guidelines will form part of ARTA’s Report Card Survey 2.0, which measures agencies’ implementation of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, and compliance with procedures under their respective Citizen’s Charters.

The DILG’s Compliance Monitoring and Evaluation Office will conduct surprise inspections and spot monitoring to check compliance.

“With these mechanisms in place, we remain committed to safeguarding public trust in government through upholding swift, hassle-free, and customer-friendly service delivery for the Filipino people,” the DILG said.