The project was formally unveiled with the release of Joshua and Julia’s screen test, giving audiences an early glimpse of their latest collaboration.

Always Yours, Never Mine comes two years after their 2024 reunion movie Un/Happy for You, which marked their return as leading stars after spending years pursuing separate projects.

Joshua and Julia’s screen partnership dates back to Vince and Kath and James in 2016. Their tandem later became one of their generation’s most recognizable, with projects including Love You to the Stars and Back, Unexpectedly Yours, I Love You, Hater, and the television series Block Z.

A decade after JoshLia first captured audiences, Always Yours, Never Mine opens another chapter in their enduring screen partnership.