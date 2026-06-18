Joshua Garcia takes a darker turn in 'Love Is Never Gone'

Garcia said working with Alawi was one of the highlights of the project, noting that their chemistry developed naturally despite never having shared the screen before. He also praised his co-star for creating a supportive environment on set and enjoyed collaborating with a cast that brings together both veteran and rising actors.

The actor welcomed the opportunity to return to action-oriented storytelling after years of romance and drama projects. While filming in Morocco meant adapting to tight schedules and a fast-paced production, Garcia described the experience as both challenging and rewarding. Love Is Never Gone, which blends romance, betrayal, action and suspense, is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Friday.