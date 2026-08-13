OCD public information officer Diego Mariano said the number of affected individuals was equivalent to nearly 1.09 million families across 3,637 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and Mimaropa.

Mariano said 533 evacuation centers were sheltering about 15,017 families, or 53,570 people.

The NDRRMC, meanwhile, said three people remained missing, while about 53,500 individuals were staying in evacuation centers.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P2.647 billion, while agricultural losses reached P347.372 million.

The agencies’ death toll remained lower than that of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which reported 25 deaths linked to the weather disturbances.

The PNP on Wednesday initially reported 26 deaths but revised the figure to 25 on Thursday after validation showed that one victim died from a cause unrelated to the weather disturbances.

The OCD also reported 1,439 damaged houses, including 1,336 partially damaged and 103 destroyed.

Government assistance worth P458.024 million has so far been provided to affected areas.