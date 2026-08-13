The DA said the weather disturbances have affected 19,634 hectares of agricultural areas, with production losses reaching 17,527 metric tons. Rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops, livestock and poultry were among those affected, along with farm infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

The damage was recorded in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

The DA warned that losses could rise as its regional field offices continue assessing and validating the extent of the damage.

To help affected farmers recover, the department has made available P125.23 million worth of rice, corn and vegetable seeds. The National Food Authority is also preparing 1,007 bags of milled rice for affected local government units, particularly in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

Farmers may also access up to P25,000 in zero-interest loans under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Loan Program, payable over three years. Insured farmers will likewise receive indemnification through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

The DA is coordinating with regional disaster risk reduction councils, local governments and other agencies while monitoring agricultural prices and commodity movements in affected areas.