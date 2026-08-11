The moratorium covers qualified beneficiaries of the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corp. and National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., subject to guidelines that each agency will issue.

“Sa panahon ng kalamidad, mahalagang mabawasan natin ang kanilang mga alalahanin, at ito ang ambag ng DHSUD upang kahit papaano ay makatulong tayo sa pagbangon ng mga biktima ng pagbaha,” Aliling said.

Meanwhile, the Pag-IBIG Fund continues to offer its calamity-related loan assistance to qualified members.

DHSUD regional offices were also directed to coordinate with local governments and other agencies to assess the housing needs of affected families, particularly those living in danger zones and remote communities.