Eight other Filipino seafarers from MV ELSE arrived aboard Turkish Airlines Flight TK084 after their vessel was affected by drone attacks in the Black Sea.

Representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) welcomed the seafarers and provided airport and financial assistance.

The government, in coordination with their respective manning agencies, also arranged medical checkups, temporary accommodations and other assistance before the seafarers returned to their families.

OWWA said assistance will continue through reintegration programs for the returning workers.