These Angels in Red Vests, along with the Municipal Action Team (MAT) of Minalin, visited the evacuation center to ensure the safety of the affected families along with them having the necessary support from the government agencies.

The DSWDO FO3, along with the Provincial Government of Pampanga, LGU Minalin, and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), have coordinated with the community and ensure that support will always be given to everyone anytime.

In Nueva Ecija, the DSWD FO3 delivered 3,625 FFPs to the Provincial Government of Nueva Ecija and deliver these FFPs to families in the province who were also affected by the two typhoons.

The DSWD FO3 stated, “Ang mga Angels in Red Vests ng DSWD FO3 ay patuloy na nakaantabay 24/7 upang magbigay ng tulong sa oras ng pangangailangan, ito ay alinsunod sa direktiba ng Mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na siguraduhing walang pamilya ang magugutom sa oras ng kalamidad o sakuna.”

Latest reports state that over 200 barangays across Pampanga have been severely flooded, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes and seek safety in active local evacuation centers. At least 12 casualties have been reported nationwide due to the ongoing severe weather wave.

In Nueva Ecija, disaster response operations are currently active across multiple towns in the province, which include Zaragoza as flooding hit Barangays Sta. Lucia and Mayamot. In Sitio Balumbong (Barangay Mayamot), waters peaked at 5 feet deep, forcing 47 families (122 individuals) to flee to the local evacuation center.

In the town of Licab, severe inundation reported in Barangays Aquino and Sta. Maria. While in San Isidro, inundation reported in Barangays Pulo and Mangga. In Nampicuan, floodwaters affected Barangay Cabaducan East.