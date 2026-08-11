“We have directed the PNP Health Service to fully comply with the Sandiganbayan order and ensure that Mr. Bonoan is brought before the court as scheduled. His medical condition and safety will remain a priority throughout the process,” Nartatez said.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the subpoena on 7 August and served it at the PNP General Hospital, where the 80-year-old Bonoan is under hospital arrest due to diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other ailments.

Bonoan is expected to testify against Revilla before the Sandiganbayan.

Nartatez said the PNP will provide the necessary security and medical support during Bonoan’s transfer and court appearance.

“The PNP respects the authority of the courts and will ensure that all lawful orders are properly implemented,” he said.