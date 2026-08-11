“A systematic and strong case build-up will always contribute to the prompt resolution of cases. Through efficient evidence gathering and coordinated prosecution, our cops can help ensure that cases are solved and justice is served in the soonest possible time,” Nartatez said.

His statement followed Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s call for cases to be resolved promptly through processes worthy of public trust.

Nartatez said police must ensure complaints move efficiently from initial investigation to prosecution and eventual conviction while observing due process.

“We remind our personnel to ensure that complaints swiftly move from the initial probe to prosecution and conviction,” he said.

The PNP said it continues to implement reforms aimed at strengthening evidence-based investigations and coordination with prosecutors.

“Kaisa kami ng hudikatura sa paninigurong agad na mareresolba ang mga kaso,” Nartatez said.