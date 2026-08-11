Corrections Officer 2 Bianca Ramos, the PDL Trust Fund Officer, has meanwhile been absent without leave since 29 July. BuCor has sought the help of Muntinlupa police in locating her.

Catapang said around P6 million may be missing from the fund.

“If it is true that there are missing funds amounting to about P6 million, this did not happen overnight. We need to get to the bottom of this and hold those accountable in their proper place,” Catapang said.

BuCor’s Internal Audit Service Unit and Directorate for Intelligence and Investigation have been ordered to conduct separate probes to determine what happened and who may be liable.

CT/SINSP Lariza Martin has been designated acting CIW superintendent.