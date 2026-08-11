The relief covers 58 BIR offices and units, including 53 Revenue District Offices and five Large Taxpayer Audit and Excise Divisions.

The extension applies to specified tax filings, payments, remittances, registrations and required submissions through electronic and manual channels.

“We are giving our affected taxpayers additional time so they can prioritize their safety this week and comply with their tax obligations without having to worry about penalties,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said.

Authorized Agent Banks will likewise accept applicable tax returns and payments from taxpayers under affected RDOs until 17 August without penalties.

The BIR advised taxpayers to check RMC No. 89-2026 for the complete list of covered offices and specific deadlines included in the extension.