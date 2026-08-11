“When you appear before a judge, you say you represent the people. That choice speaks volumes about your character,” he added.

The reminder came as 60 newly appointed prosecutors and prosecution attorneys completed an intensive two-week training program aimed at preparing them for prosecutorial work.

The National Prosecution Service, through its Special Projects Division, conducted the sixth Comprehensive Prosecutors’ Assimilation Training, or COMPASS, combining face-to-face sessions with asynchronous modules through the DOJ e-Academy.

The program sought to strengthen participants’ legal knowledge, courtroom skills and ethical foundations before they assume their full duties.

Training included workshops on resolution writing and information drafting, mock direct and cross-examinations, and sessions on post-trial remedies.

The program forms part of the NPS’ continuing efforts to strengthen competency and professional development among prosecutors.