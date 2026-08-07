Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the partnership reflects the administration's efforts to accelerate housing delivery through stronger collaboration with the private sector.

"As we continue to heed the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are strengthening our partnerships with the private sector to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes for Filipino families. Through this partnership, we are bringing together government financing and private-sector capability to increase housing supply, help more Filipino workers achieve the dream of homeownership, create jobs, support industries and drive inclusive economic growth," Aliling said.

To finance the projects, Pag-IBIG Fund will subscribe to P2.9 billion worth of preferred shares to be issued by PAAPDC, payable in tranches. The investment will earn a fixed annual return of 9 percent over the next three years.

Pag-IBIG said the investment underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, including assessments of the proposed developments, their locations, market demand, PAAPDC's financial and operational capacity, and safeguards to protect members' savings.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the partnership supports the agency's dual mandate of helping more Filipinos own homes while prudently investing members' savings.

"This partnership demonstrates how Pag-IBIG Fund fulfills its dual mandate of helping more Filipino workers achieve the dream of homeownership while prudently investing and growing our members' savings. By supporting the construction of more than 7,300 affordable homes through a prudent investment that provides stable returns, we protect our members' hard-earned savings, sustain competitive dividends and strengthen our capacity to finance even more homes for Filipino workers," Acosta said.

Pag-IBIG Fund said it is evaluating additional investment partnerships with qualified housing developers to further accelerate the construction of socialized and affordable housing while generating secure and sustainable returns for members.

In the first half of 2026, Pag-IBIG released P69.19 billion in housing loans, enabling 43,051 Filipino workers to acquire their own homes. Financing for socialized housing more than doubled during the period, with 6,601 minimum-wage and low-income members securing homes under the Expanded 4PH Program.