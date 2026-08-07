"Every milestone we've reached traces back to one promise we made in 1996—that quality care should never be out of reach," said Allan G. Almazar, President of Clinica Antipolo Hospital & Wellness Center, Inc.

Today, the hospital continues to grow with its community by offering comprehensive services, including cancer care, advanced diagnostic imaging and laboratory tests, hemodialysis with newly upgraded facilities, minimally invasive surgery, rehabilitation medicine, women's health, and pediatric care. These services enable patients to receive quality treatment closer to home, reducing the need to travel outside the province for specialized care.

As a member of the Mount Grace Hospitals network, Clinica Antipolo Hospital is further strengthened by access to a nationwide community of healthcare professionals, shared clinical expertise, and best practices. While embracing innovation and continuous improvement, the hospital remains grounded in the values that have earned the trust of generations of Rizaleños.

Nearly three decades since its humble beginnings, Clinica Antipolo Hospital continues to fulfill its founding promise—bringing safe, compassionate, and quality healthcare closer to the communities it proudly serves.