Online discussions and social media posts from patients and their families described alleged incidents of rudeness, arrogance, and a lack of compassion among some doctors, nurses, and hospital personnel. Several netizens claimed some healthcare workers displayed dismissive attitudes or appeared to prioritize patient care based on perceived social status, while others expressed frustration over long wait times and poor communication in the hospital's high-stress environment

BGHMC management acknowledged the public complaints and clarified that although many social media posts were anonymous, the administration would not disregard the allegations. The hospital encouraged complainants to come forward and formally identify themselves so their concerns could be thoroughly investigated and addressed through proper administrative channels.

At the same time, the hospital administration urged the public to exercise caution when posting grievances online. While management acknowledged the emotional distress and frustration often experienced by patients and their families during medical care, it reminded the public that publishing defamatory content online may constitute cyber libel under existing laws and carry legal consequences.

BGHMC also asked for the public's understanding, noting that its doctors, nurses, and support staff continue to provide round-the-clock services despite fatigue and heavy patient volumes.