Thirteen properties managed by Ayala Property Management Corp. (APMC), the property management arm of Ayala Land, were recognized at the 2026 Apolinario Mabini Awards for advancing accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs).
Presented every two years by the Philippine Foundation for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled Inc. (PFRD), the Apolinario Mabini Awards recognize organizations that create safe, accessible and inclusive environments while providing services that address the needs of persons with disabilities.
The recognition followed a nationwide evaluation that began in May 2025. Participating organizations underwent comprehensive screening, site inspections and on-site validation.
Properties were assessed based on compliance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344, or the Accessibility Law, as well as initiatives promoting barrier-free and inclusive environments.
Representing APMC during the awarding ceremony on 3 August 2026 at the Romualdez Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City were APMC President Tony Martin, members of the APMC Management Committee, and representatives from the recognized properties.
The awards highlight APMC's continuing efforts to integrate accessibility into the management and day-to-day operations of its properties through inclusive design, facility improvements and operational practices.
The company said the recognition reinforces Ayala Land's commitment to building accessible, inclusive and people-centered communities by embedding accessibility into the planning, operation and maintenance of its developments.
Silver Award
The Shops Ayala Triangle
Bronze Award
The City Flats Amorsolo
The City Flats Circuit
Arbor Lanes
West Gallery Place
Ayala Triangle Gardens
Special Award for Substantial Compliance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344
Ebloc 1 Tower
Cebu Business Park
Special Award for Installing Curbed Ramps in Every Four Residences' Sidewalk
Ardia Vermosa
Special Award for Developing an Accessible Pedestrian Park Connected to Commercial Establishments
Ayala Center Estate Association Inc.
Special Award for Modernizing the Wheelchair Lift
Bonifacio High Street
Special Award for Installing Audible Signage with Interpretive Assistance
Celadon Park
Special Award for Providing Tactile Warning Blocks on Pedestrian Walkway Curb Ramps
Vertis North Estate