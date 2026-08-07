The recognition followed a nationwide evaluation that began in May 2025. Participating organizations underwent comprehensive screening, site inspections and on-site validation.

Properties were assessed based on compliance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344, or the Accessibility Law, as well as initiatives promoting barrier-free and inclusive environments.

Representing APMC during the awarding ceremony on 3 August 2026 at the Romualdez Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City were APMC President Tony Martin, members of the APMC Management Committee, and representatives from the recognized properties.

The awards highlight APMC's continuing efforts to integrate accessibility into the management and day-to-day operations of its properties through inclusive design, facility improvements and operational practices.

The company said the recognition reinforces Ayala Land's commitment to building accessible, inclusive and people-centered communities by embedding accessibility into the planning, operation and maintenance of its developments.

Awarded properties

Silver Award

The Shops Ayala Triangle

Bronze Award

The City Flats Amorsolo

The City Flats Circuit

Arbor Lanes

West Gallery Place

Ayala Triangle Gardens

Special Award for Substantial Compliance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344

Ebloc 1 Tower

Cebu Business Park

Special Award for Installing Curbed Ramps in Every Four Residences' Sidewalk

Ardia Vermosa

Special Award for Developing an Accessible Pedestrian Park Connected to Commercial Establishments

Ayala Center Estate Association Inc.

Special Award for Modernizing the Wheelchair Lift

Bonifacio High Street

Special Award for Installing Audible Signage with Interpretive Assistance

Celadon Park

Special Award for Providing Tactile Warning Blocks on Pedestrian Walkway Curb Ramps