From January to June, Pag-IBIG released P6.70 billion in socialized housing loans, up 118 percent from the same period last year, financing 6,601 housing units, a 132 percent increase.

Socialized housing now accounts for 15 percent of all housing units financed by the agency.

Overall, Pag-IBIG released P69.19 billion in housing loans covering 43,051 units, up 15 percent in loan value and 9 percent in the number of homes financed compared with the P60.25 billion released during the same period in 2025.

"Our housing figures for the first half of the year reflect not just growth, but growth that reaches those who need it most. The sharp rise in socialized housing loans shows that our efforts to prioritize the unserved and underserved sectors, particularly minimum wage and low-income Filipinos, are gaining real traction," Aliling said.

He added that the gains support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to improve access to decent and affordable housing through the Expanded 4PH program.

To further improve affordability, Pag-IBIG continues to offer its subsidized 3 percent interest rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers.

The agency also provides promotional rates of 4.5 percent and 5.75 percent for low-cost, medium-cost and open-market housing loans, while increasing its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million.

Aliling said the strong performance demonstrates the value of collaboration between the government and private developers in expanding affordable housing.

"We have shown that government can act by offering more affordable loans, a higher loan ceiling and faster processing. We now look forward to working even more closely with the private sector... to help more Filipino families turn their dream of owning a home into reality," he said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the agency's subsidized financing programs are already making homeownership more attainable for low-income members.

"Through the Expanded 4PH and our subsidized 3 percent rate, we have helped thousands more minimum wage and low-income members afford homes of their own, with monthly payments that can be lower than what their families would otherwise spend on rent," Acosta said.

She added that Pag-IBIG will continue expanding affordable financing through lower promotional rates, the higher P10 million loan ceiling and direct investments in housing projects in partnership with the private sector.