"For too long, China has pushed the limits of Filipino patience," Goitia said. "Our fishermen have been harassed. Our Coast Guard and Navy have been obstructed while carrying out lawful missions. Our sovereign rights have been challenged despite a binding arbitral ruling. Yet the Philippines has answered with restraint, diplomacy, and respect for international law."

"Every nation has its breaking point," he added. "The Filipino people have reached theirs."

According to Goitia, public anger did not emerge overnight. It has been forged by years of coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea and repeated attempts to treat Philippine sovereignty as negotiable.

"You can harass our fishermen. You can challenge our vessels. But do not mistake restraint for surrender," he said. "No nation with dignity accepts humiliation forever."

If the caskets symbolize anything, Goitia said, they mark the end of complacency.

"They express what many Filipinos have wanted to say for years: enough harassment, enough intimidation, enough disrespect."

Goitia stressed that the frustration is directed not at the Chinese people, but at actions that violate Philippine sovereignty and disregard international law.

"Our disagreement is with policies, not ordinary citizens. Governments are accountable for their actions; people should not be judged for them."

He said the Philippines must continue defending its rights without abandoning the principles that define it as a democratic nation.

"Our greatest strength has never been military power. It is the character of our people, our unity, our resolve, and our commitment to justice and the rule of law."

Goitia, who also heads the Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement (FDNY), warned Beijing against confusing Filipino restraint with weakness.

"Patience is not surrender. Diplomacy is not submission. Every act of coercion only strengthens the Filipino people's resolve to defend what is rightfully ours. China may possess greater military power, but it will never possess the spirit of a nation determined to remain free," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it is treating the incidents as "deliberate acts intended to attract attention, provoke public reaction, and possibly create unnecessary alarm."

Police units across Metro Manila have been directed to strengthen vigilance and prevent similar incidents while the investigation continues.

"The public is urged to remain calm, refrain from circulating unverified information, and immediately report any suspicious activity or relevant information to the nearest police station. Those behind these acts will be identified and held accountable under the law," the NCRPO said.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD), meanwhile, confirmed that two abandoned caskets with attached banners were discovered early 7 August 2026 at Boy Scout Circle in Barangay South Triangle and Welcome Rotonda in Barangay Sta. Teresita.

Responding police officers secured the areas and inspected the caskets, which were found to contain only crumpled paper. The attached banners bore the messages: "CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) GREEDY! SALOT" and "GREEDY SALOT."

The caskets have been taken into police custody for further examination.

The QCPD has formed a Special Investigation Team to identify those responsible, determine the motive, and trace the vehicle used in the incidents. Investigators are also coordinating with relevant establishments to determine the source of the recovered caskets.

The QCPD assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation is ongoing and that appropriate charges will be filed against those found responsible.

"We likewise urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to report it to the nearest police station, E911, or the QC Helpline 122," the QCPD said.