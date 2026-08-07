Donaver Guevarra, head of CENRO Masinloc, said the operation, conducted in Iba, Zambales, resulted in the confiscation of native birds from Australia.

"Following the operation, the rescued cockatiels were placed under our custody for proper handling and disposition in accordance with wildlife protection laws. We immediately conducted a health assessment of the rescued birds and provided temporary care while facilitating their transfer to an accredited wildlife rescue center, where they will undergo rehabilitation and receive long-term care," Guevarra said.

He added that the PNP Maritime Group is preparing the filing of appropriate charges against the suspects for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, which prohibits the unauthorized collection, possession, transport, sale, and trade of wildlife. If found guilty, violators may face imprisonment of 10 days to one month, a fine ranging from P200 to P20,000, or both, as provided under the law.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Marife Castillo of Zambales said the successful operation underscores the importance of sustained collaboration between environmental authorities and law enforcement agencies in combating wildlife crimes.

"This successful operation highlights the strong coordination between the DENR and the Philippine National Police in enforcing our wildlife laws. Through sustained collaboration, we can better protect wildlife from illegal trade while ensuring that rescued animals receive the proper care they need," Castillo said.

The DENR reiterated that the collection, possession, transport, sale, or trade of wildlife without the necessary permits is prohibited under Republic Act No. 9147. The agency emphasized that continued cooperation among government agencies, local communities, and the public remains vital in protecting the country's biodiversity and curbing illegal wildlife trade.