TACLOBAN CITY – Two businessmen were arrested for selling unregistered cooking oil and soy sauce during a joint operation of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Food and Drug Administration in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

P/Lt. Col. Ian N Datiles, head of CIDG in Eastern Visayas, said the two suspects were caught while in the act of trading palm/refined cooking oil and soy sauce without a certification issued by the FDA.

The authorities confiscated the alleged unregistered food products with an estimated value of P2,244,720.