The men concealed their identities during the interview, saying they feared for their safety. One of them said they decided to recant their previous statements after allegedly receiving threats to their lives and while facing legal cases.

They also claimed that they signed the earlier joint affidavit after being promised financial assistance. One of the men alleged that they had been assured of enough financial support to allow them to stop working for two years, along with security for their families, in exchange for signing the affidavit.

GMA News reported that three of the four men signed the new affidavits retracting their earlier statements.

The men further alleged that when they appeared before the Office of the Ombudsman, they were pressured to sign pre-prepared affidavits and were warned that they could face multiple criminal cases if they refused.

They maintained that the new affidavits were executed voluntarily and reflected their own free will.

The allegations made by the four men regarding the circumstances surrounding their earlier affidavits have not been independently verified.