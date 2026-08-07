Two suspects, both residents of Barangay Rio Hondo, were arrested after failing to present shipping or transport documents for the cargo.

Nartatez said the latest seizure underscores the need for sustained maritime enforcement and intelligence operations against smuggling syndicates, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen border security and curb smuggling.

“I have directed all maritime and coastal police units to intensify seaborne patrols and focus not only on intercepting illegal shipments but also on identifying and filing cases against the financiers, organizers, and other personalities behind these smuggling operations. We will sustain intelligence-driven operations to disrupt the entire supply chain,” Nartatez said.

The recovered shipment consisted of assorted cigarette brands, including Cannon, Berlin, and Bravo.

The operating team towed the vessel to the 2nd ZCMFC Wharf along R.T. Lim Boulevard in Barangay Baliwasan for further investigation. Police also coordinated with the Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga and Zamboanga City Police Station 12 (Central) for the inventory and marking of the seized items.

“We will continue to pursue those involved in smuggling wherever they operate, whether on land or at sea. We will work closely with other government agencies to hold everyone involved accountable, from transporters to financiers, because smuggling undermines legitimate businesses and deprives the government of much-needed revenues,” Nartatez added.