Work in government offices across the city is also suspended, except for agencies providing emergency services and disaster risk reduction and management. Local branches of national government agencies must secure clearance from their regional or central offices before suspending operations, unless they are directly involved in critical emergency response.

The city's regular number coding scheme has also been lifted for the remainder of the day.

For the private sector, decisions on work suspension remain at the discretion of company heads and office managers. Private educational institutions likewise have the authority to decide whether to cancel non-academic events or extracurricular activities scheduled for the afternoon.

The city government said further announcements on the resumption of normal operations will be issued as conditions warrant.