Bingcang claimed that some of the personalities speaking to the media against the project are not even residents of Pampanga or Tarlac.

"Kilala namin ang mga tao dito. When I was head of operations of BCDA in 2014, we conducted a census, and I talked to the farmers living here. I know these are not professional squatters that just sprouted. They were simply allowed to stay here, but when the land was returned to the government, the governor instructed me to ensure they would not be neglected. That's why we provide financial assistance and fight for their rights. We have already provided hundreds of millions for them," he said.

Bingcang noted that New Clark City covers about 9,000 hectares, while around 15,000 hectares have been allocated to Aeta communities and other Indigenous Peoples.

He added that some Aeta beneficiaries had sold their rights to other individuals.

"They received 10,000 hectares, which is even larger than New Clark City. Two years ago, they were also granted an additional 5,000 hectares," he said.

He also said farmers had received about 10,000 hectares but claimed that some large developers had since acquired portions of those lands.

"I even know those huge developers who bought the land. The government is very fair and balanced when it comes to ancestral domains and land allotted for development," he said.

On Thursday, Aeta chieftain Petroniza Capriz-Muñoz of Sitio Sapang Kawayan and farmers from nearby communities in Capas held a press conference opposing the proposed Pax Silica project and reaffirming their defense of their ancestral domain.

Bingcang said Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda will convene a stakeholders' meeting next week with local chief executives from Central Luzon to explain the project and address concerns.

Surface water harvesting

Addressing concerns over water use, Bingcang said BCDA is studying surface water harvesting technology that would store rainwater collected during the typhoon season.

"The technology we want is to build underground water storage tanks, similar to what we implemented in Bonifacio Global City. That's one reason BGC experiences less flooding. BCDA is proud to have introduced that kind of development," he said.

He added that BCDA is also considering desalination technology.

"We have been in talks with a company that operates one of the largest desalination plants in Saudi Arabia and plans to establish a solar farm. That could help supply water and power to future industries and investors in Pax Silica," he said.

Bingcang also said the development timeline for Pax Silica has been extended from 15 years to 30 years, with work expected to begin in 2028.

Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said New Clark City is a master-planned development with an Environmental Compliance Certificate covering the entire site and that the land is titled for industrial use.

Rodolfo said the Philippines became the 13th country to join the U.S.-led Pax Silica Initiative, which aims to transform the country's economy from one driven largely by labor and services into a technology-enabled industrial economy.

"Pax Silica would also add value to minerals we currently export in raw form, from green minerals to green metals to green tech metals. It will also reposition the country within the global value chain for AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure services," Rodolfo said.