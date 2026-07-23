In terms of employment generation, Bingcang said it can produce 130,000 to 190,000 high-quality jobs, including engineers and manufacturing sites, among others.

In terms of indirect and induced jobs, Bingcang said Pax Silica can produce 500,000 to 800,000 jobs so that the country can keep the Filipino talent while building the industries.

“The indirect jobs, the development, the ecosystem, the suppliers, the offices, the commercial- this is the potential that we can create. And that is based on industry practice, or what we call the multiplier effect, or the domino effect in the economy,” Bingcang told Malacañang reporters.

The 1,620-hectare Pax Silica Initiative is a framework that brings partner countries together to build secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains for critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, computing, data infrastructure, and other inputs needed for AI-driven industries.

“Today, many of our critical minerals are exported in raw form. Pax Silica allows the Philippines to process these resources locally, creating more value, more industries, and more high-paying jobs for Filipinos,” he said.

Myths over social media

In the past weeks, the Pax Silica Initiative has been hit for its environmental concerns and for displacing thousands of residents in the provinces surrounding New Clark City where it is planned to be established.

“It is not true because we make sure that we are compliant with the environment. Even though it is 1,600 hectares, under our masterplan, there is a requirement of at least 40 percent open space for parks, open spaces for the workers to increase their productivity,” he said

He said the massive project also has dedicated sustainable water management, as well as clean and green energy. In fact, all member countries of Pax Silica, they are also advocating for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Bingcang said Pax Silica would not only house data centers but also manufacturing businesses and companies.

“Others said it would also compete on the limited community water. That’s not true. In fact, we are tapping our PPP Center to conceptualize surface water harvesting. Which means we will harvest a huge amount or volume of rainwater. An impounding technology or impounding dam area would be produced. The Pax Silica can consume about a total of 65 to 90 million liters,” he said.

He said the project would also displace indigenous people, which, according to Bingcang, is not true.

“It’s also not true iyong mga katutubo natin na kapatid na nandoon. Hindi po totoo ito dahil unang-una, alam ninyo po ang Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone ay more than 30,000 hectares. Ang naibigay na po namin sa ating indigenous people group ay more than 15,000 hectares. Kalahati: 10,000 hectares nandoon po sa Bamban. Binigay na po natin iyon sa kanila; para po sa kanila iyan. 5,000 sa may Porac. Bago lang po iyan. In fact, ang nakuha po nila sa Porac at Floridablanca ay more than 18,000 hectares,” he said.

He further stressed that no mining activity would be done in the site, as well as not produce arms and ammunition for defense.

“This project is a win for the Philippines. Pax Silica New Clark City is envisioned as a Philippine hub for industries of the future; it is intended to create better jobs for Filipinos and build capabilities that will remain in the country, and Pax Silica can help move the Philippines higher in the global value chain,” he said.